Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,070.65.

Netflix stock opened at $1,040.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix has a 1-year low of $544.25 and a 1-year high of $1,064.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $954.01 and its 200 day moving average is $897.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,079,297. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 123,836.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,423 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Netflix by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after acquiring an additional 743,724 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

