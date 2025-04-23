Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,349,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,217,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of THG opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,278 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,892.78. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

