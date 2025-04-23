Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,110,000 after acquiring an additional 242,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,926,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $139,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

