Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 773,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,924,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 106,895 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 290,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 90,451 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $921,223.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,040.75. The trade was a 22.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $3,806,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,723 shares in the company, valued at $54,872,380.86. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,318. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:CUBI opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.