Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $7.77 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 191,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.12.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

