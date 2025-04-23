California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock Position Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 833.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in California Resources by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

