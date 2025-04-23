Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Natera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Natera by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.76.

Natera Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $144.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $162,693.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,338.52. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,584 shares of company stock valued at $30,557,738. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

