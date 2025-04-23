Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $410,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 45.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $453,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

OGE stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

