Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 426,362 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 426,362 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Gentherm worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Stock Performance

THRM opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

