356,400 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 356,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 526.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 109,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in RealReal by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 310,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 306.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 738,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of REAL opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,243.30. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

