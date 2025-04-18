Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $18,629,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $530.00 to $472.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.97.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $367.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

