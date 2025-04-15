Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,418 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,418 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

