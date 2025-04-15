Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.35 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 186.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,315 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hasbro by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,111,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,129,000 after buying an additional 306,346 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.5 %

HAS opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

