Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.