Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

