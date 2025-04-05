KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LiveRamp Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE RAMP opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,428.30 and a beta of 1.05. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
