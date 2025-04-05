KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE RAMP opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,428.30 and a beta of 1.05. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on RAMP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.