Blair William & Co. IL Has $377,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,409,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,709,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

