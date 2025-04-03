Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,774 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $5,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $39.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

