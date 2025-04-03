JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $95.60 Million Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,653 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of Nordson worth $95,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $203.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.24. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $196.83 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

