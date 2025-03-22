Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,211,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 462,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 303,791 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $11,671,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,620,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -150.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $63.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.76.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $985,446 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

