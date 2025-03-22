Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 483 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $71,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $161.52 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

