Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $4,353,755.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,796.90. This represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $798,976.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,468.91. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,015,547 shares of company stock worth $36,146,450 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.69. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.