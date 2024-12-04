Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 4th (AACG, AAME, ABVX, ADXS, AKTX, ALGN, APWC, ARC, ARTW, ASPS)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, December 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN). Mizuho issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). They issued an outperform rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). Mizuho issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD). They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST). They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.