Research Analysts’ New Coverage for December 4th (AACG, AAME, ABVX, ADXS, AKTX, ALGN, APWC, ARC, ARTW, ASPS)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, December 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of. JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN). Mizuho issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH). They issued an outperform rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock.

D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). They issued an outperform rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). Mizuho issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD). They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST). They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO). They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

