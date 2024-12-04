Nigel Railton Purchases 693,000 Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Railton purchased 693,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £214,830 ($272,212.37).

Argentex Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AGFX traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 31.30 ($0.40). 1,154,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Argentex Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About Argentex Group

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

