Nigel Railton Purchases 693,000 Shares of Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) Stock

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Railton purchased 693,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £214,830 ($272,212.37).
Argentex Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AGFX traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 31.30 ($0.40). 1,154,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. Argentex Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.00 and a beta of 1.20.
About Argentex Group
