Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 479.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,622,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 93.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $538.82 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.50 and a 12 month high of $544.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

