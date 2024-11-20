Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 220 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $119.50. 360,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,234,146. The company has a market capitalization of $525.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

