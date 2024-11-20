Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.