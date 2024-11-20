Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.51 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,628,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 93,521 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.9% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 98,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

