Insider Buying: Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Mccracken acquired 20,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,837 shares in the company, valued at $621,969.15. The trade was a 10.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 196,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Savara by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 332,706 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 22.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,624,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,566,000 after buying an additional 1,608,522 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 103.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,157,385 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 8,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 17.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,732,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 1,001,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Savara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.