Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the energy company on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Marine Petroleum Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of MARPS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.94% and a return on equity of 74.22%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

