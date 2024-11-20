Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $106,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,031,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after purchasing an additional 558,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.52.

Shares of FI stock opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

