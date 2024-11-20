Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

PG opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $402.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

