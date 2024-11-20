EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Takes Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Geospace Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 216,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 186,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 120.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 69.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 10,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,366. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

