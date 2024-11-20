Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,479 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.04 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

