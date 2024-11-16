U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 15th total of 64,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.85. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 18.23%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 69.24%.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

