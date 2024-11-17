Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RCKHF remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, an oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of oil and gas acreage primarily in the Falkland Islands. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

