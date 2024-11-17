Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Update

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RCKHF remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
