The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 44.6% in October

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the October 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,000. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,134,000 shares of company stock worth $31,369,800 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2,345.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GDV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $25.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

