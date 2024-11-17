CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CNB Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.17. 1,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

