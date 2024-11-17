Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
Deutsche Wohnen stock remained flat at $28.65 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $28.65.
About Deutsche Wohnen
