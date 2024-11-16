Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1984 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

LNVGY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. The company had a trading volume of 67,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,473. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

