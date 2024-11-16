Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dundee Price Performance

DDEJF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.16. 14,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,800. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 50.44 and a quick ratio of 50.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

