iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the October 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at $125,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.10. 26,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.26. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

