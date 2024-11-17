Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 41.7% in October

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 23,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.39% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

