Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 41.7% in October

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 23,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $18.96.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
