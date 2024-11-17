Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Society Pass Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOPA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. 23,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,943. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 190.69% and a negative return on equity of 281.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Society Pass will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

Further Reading

