Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.3 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Shares of CWSRF remained flat at $11.14 during trading hours on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
