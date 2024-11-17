Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BATS:IVRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
