Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Declares Dividend of $0.13

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1312 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of ICLO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,996 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
