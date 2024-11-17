Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IMSI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.38. 776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30.
About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF
