Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGBDL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 36,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.56.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

