Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,441.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS DMPZF remained flat at C$3.84 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.05. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.95.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.