Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,441.0 days.

Domino's Pizza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS DMPZF remained flat at C$3.84 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.05. Domino’s Pizza Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.95.

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

