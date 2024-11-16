Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declines By 17.8%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Publicis Groupe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

About Publicis Groupe

Shares of PUBGY stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 114,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

Featured Articles

