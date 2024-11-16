Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declines By 17.8%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised Publicis Groupe to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUBGY
Publicis Groupe Stock Performance
About Publicis Groupe
Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Publicis Groupe
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.